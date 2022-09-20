Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $74.00

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $582.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.70%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $42,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

