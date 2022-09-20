Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $21.80

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Compass Point cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 718,881 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

