Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $21.80

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Compass Point cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 718,881 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.