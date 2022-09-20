Brokerages Set EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Target Price at C$74.50

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares dropped their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:EQB opened at C$49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. EQB has a twelve month low of C$48.59 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.55.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.8800007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.