Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $115.60

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Fabrinet Price Performance
NYSE FN opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
