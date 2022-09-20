Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $115.60

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

NYSE FN opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

