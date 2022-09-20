Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $45.47

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.47.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

