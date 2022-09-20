Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$33.32

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.32.

FM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.26 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.04.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9941913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

