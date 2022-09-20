Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals
In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.3 %
FUSN opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.04.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
