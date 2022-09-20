Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target at $10.43

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 828.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 1.0 %

GRWG stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $258.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

