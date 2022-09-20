Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $91.17

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

