Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $90.20

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LivaNova by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

