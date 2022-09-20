Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$17.35

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$15.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3220253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

