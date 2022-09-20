Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$39.80

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.10.

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.93.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.58%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.