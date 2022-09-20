Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $21.10

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.