Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $127.09

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

QRVO opened at $87.19 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

