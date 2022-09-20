Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Price Target at GBX 627.83

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shaftesbury Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 404.80 ($4.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 387.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 538.12. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 391 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Shaftesbury

In related news, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98). In other Shaftesbury news, insider Simon J. Quayle acquired 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98). Also, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

(Get Rating)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.