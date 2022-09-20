Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $67,178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $29,452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

