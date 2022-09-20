Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target at $246.67

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.67.

Several research firms have commented on VWAGY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

