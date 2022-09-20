Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target at $246.67

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.67.
Several research firms have commented on VWAGY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Volkswagen stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
