Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $61.25

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

