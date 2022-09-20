Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortinet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.75 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

