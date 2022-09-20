Brokers Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

