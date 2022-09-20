Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 0.2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 64.80 and last traded at 65.07. Approximately 188,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 150,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at 65.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 75.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

