Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FENY stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.