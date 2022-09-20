Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.37% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

