Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.67 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,515 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.