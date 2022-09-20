Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 39,837 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 876.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17.

