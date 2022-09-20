Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

