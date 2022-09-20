Brookstone Capital Management Sells 12,880 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.79% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GUSH. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 12.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 2,210.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 484.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74.

