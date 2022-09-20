Brookstone Capital Management Sells 180,366 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,366 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.