Brookstone Capital Management Sells 798 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Boeing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

