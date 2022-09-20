Brookstone Capital Management Takes $3.99 Million Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 307,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.45% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 495,781 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,376,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $945,000.

NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

