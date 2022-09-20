Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,434 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

