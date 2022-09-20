BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $280.42 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average of $300.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

