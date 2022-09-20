BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

