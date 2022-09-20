Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 288,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

