Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

CLBS stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

