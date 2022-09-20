Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.87

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.87 and traded as low as C$22.51. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) shares last traded at C$22.87, with a volume of 20,380 shares trading hands.
Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.87.
About Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
