Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.72.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

