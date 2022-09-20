Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
