Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 617 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

