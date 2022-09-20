Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

