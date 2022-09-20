Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $251.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average of $254.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.