Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.49. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

