Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 633 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

