Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

WBA stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

