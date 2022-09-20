Canandaigua National Corp Sells 208 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

EMR stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

