Canandaigua National Corp Sells 63 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Trading

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $198.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.21. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $449.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

