Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,354 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

