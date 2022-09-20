Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 224,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

