Carbon Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $641,291.37 and approximately $13,525.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s launch date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.