Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $15.27 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.27 billion and approximately $562.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.76 or 0.07155942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00088617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00075115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

